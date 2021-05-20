Updated 1:19 p.m. May 20
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Three of Colquitt County’s largest providers of internet service recently announced their participation in the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which covers some or all of the cost of internet service for qualifying customers.
The EBBP provides a discount of up to $50 per month for broadband service for eligible customers, according to press releases from CNSNext, Mediacom and Kinetic by Windstream. The EBBP is a temporary program that will expire when funds are exhausted or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares the end of the COVID-19 health emergency.
“This means that qualifyingcustomers who register for the program with internet packages that are less than $50 a month will receive their service for no charge for thelength ofthe program,”said Don Atkinson, CEO of CNSNext.“Qualifying customerswithbroadbandpackages thatare pricedgreater than$50eachmonth wouldonly payfor thebalance remainingfor theirmonthly serviceafter the$50 creditis applied.”
“Mediacom’s participation in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is one more way we ensure that reliable broadband is available to families and individuals who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mediacom Senior Vice President Ed Pardini. “In all Mediacom service areas, our team will encourage eligible individuals and families to use this temporary benefit to stay connected to loved ones, and to access online education, healthcare and employment resources.”
Households can qualify for the EBBP in several ways, all of which require proof of income. Visit GetEmergencyBroadband.org to see if you qualify.
Enrollment for EBBP began May 12 for Mediacom customers and will start May 24 for CNSNext customers, according to the respective companies’ releases. Kinetic didn’t provide a start date but enrollment is already underway.
Mediacom asks customers to apply through the website at GetEmergencyBroadband.org.
CNSNext will have a toll-free hotline at 888-565-9759.The hotlinewill be in operation Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. starting May 24.
Kinetic directs its customers to Windstream.com/covid-relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.