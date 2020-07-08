MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A Colquitt County jailer faces charges after an altercation with an inmate.
Russell Harris turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at his work place. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of violation of oath of office for allegedly striking an inmate.
This result came off of Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell’s June 27 request for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate a use of force incident involving a “physical altercation” earlier that day between Harris and inmate Bobby Ellerson, who was already fighting another inmate.
“Inmate Ellerson was treated for injuries at a local hospital as a result of the altercations with the other inmate and jailer Harris,” a GBI press release about the case read.
Howell learned of a previous use of force incident involving Harris and inmate Kirby Fender that occurred around 7 p.m. on March 13. He notified the GBI and subsequently requested an investigation of it as well.
As the investigation is still active, the GBI is expected to turn in a case file to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once the investigation has been finalized.
Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg of the GBI’s Thomasville office said, “The case will be scheduled to be heard by a Colquitt County Grand Jury who will decide to ‘true bill’ or ‘no bill’ the case.”
“If true billed, the case will be set for a trial date,” he said. “The defendant decides what happens after indictment. Whether they want a jury trial, bench trial or to enter a plea of guilty.”
The GBI is asking anyone with information on either case to call them at 229-225-4090.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.