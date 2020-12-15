Editor's note: This article has been updated throughout with additional information from District Attorney Brad Shealey's office.
MOULTRIE, Ga. – In Colquitt County Superior Court Tuesday, three men learned how much time they will be required to serve in confinement from sentencing hearings held before Judge James Hardy. These men had earlier pled guilty to the charges brought before the judge.
Alexander Tyler Pitts is sentenced to a total of 60 years for two counts of child molestation (20 years each) and one count of sexual exploitation of children (20 years). He must serve 25 years in confinement, 20 for one count of child molestation and five for sexual exploitation. The 20 years sentenced for the second molestation count will be served on probation. He will receive credit for time served in custody beginning Aug. 31, 2019.
Judge Hardy agreed to enter Nolle Prosequi (formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action) on a third count of child molestation against Pitts. This was from a request by the District Attorney’s office.
Pitts was also fined $2,000. He is to abide by any curfew established by the Community Supervision Officer and is subject to special conditions of probation as a sex offender.
The Colquitt County District Attorney’s Office described the case in a press release Wednesday: In August, 2019, in addition to various acts of sexual contact with a 4-year-old victim, Pitts took photographs of his victim being touched and sent them electronically to an individual in Michigan, who contacted law enforcement about the lewd photos. A joint investigation by Inv. Katrina Johnson of the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agent Jalesa Williams of the GBI resulted in Pitts pleading guilty to the charges.
Xachare Trinidad Nunez was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years to serve in prison, on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of robbery by force. He received 20 years on all three counts, all to run concurrently. Nolle Prosequi was ordered upon request of the District Attorney’s office on a charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Nunez will receive credit for time served in custody beginning March 21. He was fined $2,000 and must abide by any curfew established by the Community Supervision Officer. He is also forbidden to consume alcoholic beverages or use narcotics or dangerous drugs unless lawfully prescribed.
According to a release from District Attorney Brad Shealy, on March 21, 2020 at Walgreens, a woman was in her car waiting at the pharmacy drive-thru when Nunez, who had been released from residential drug rehab the day before, jumped into her vehicle and showed her a metal object in his clothing that he represented as a deadly weapon. He demanded oxycodone pills from the pharmacist, who passed a bottle of 100 of the pills through the pharmacy drawer. The defendant then told the victim that he was leaving a bomb in her vehicle and for her not to move.
Nunez fled on foot with the pills and was apprehended with the pills by officers from the Moultrie Police Department a short time later. He was identified by the victims.
Shealey’s release states that at the sentencing, the defendant apologized for his actions and indicated that he had been dealing with a drug problem since his teenage years and asked for help for his drug issues.
In the third case, Corey Austin Thompson received an amended sentence, amended in that he will not receive credit for time served in custody. On a charge of burglary in the second degree, Thompson received a five-year sentence, 10 months of which will be in Colquitt County Jail. The remainder will be served on probation.
Thompson is to have no contact of any kind with the Cocomo Inn, must provide verification of evaluation and treatment for alcohol and substance abuse and abide by any curfew set by the Community Supervision Officer. He was fined $2,000.
