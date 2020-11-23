MOULTRIE, Ga. – A man who fell from the back of a truck traveling on Main Street Nov. 18 died the following day from his injuries.
Moultrie police said Martez Bentley, 41, was unresponsive when officers arrived on South Main Street. He had a blood splatter around his head and was being checked out by first responders, the responding officer said.
A witness driving behind the truck was at the scene and told police she saw that a piece of plywood was about to fly off the back of the truck and that the person riding in the back reached out to catch it.
The truck’s driver reported to police that he and Bentley, his nephew, were taking wood debris to a landfill when Bentley fell out of the back of the truck. The driver reported he was going 30 to 35 mph.
Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock confirmed Monday that Bentley died of head trauma at Archbold Memorial Hospital.
