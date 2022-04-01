Originally posted 4:39 p.m. April 1, 2022.
Update with information from the Georgia State Patrol posted 4:57 p.m. April 1, 2022.
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was fatally injured Thursday. This is the second fatal accident to occur in Colquitt County in less than a week.
Jackie Amanda Hembree died Thursday morning after she was struck by a vehicle, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.
Lt. Klay Luke of the Georgia State Patrol said the accident happened about 4:30 a.m. as Hembree crossed Highway 319. The call came in at 4:43 a.m. and he arrived on the scene just after 5.
Luke said inclement weather made visibility very poor and probably contributed to the driver failing to see Hembree as she crossed the road.
Brock also identified the victim of an incident on Saturday, March 26.
James Milton Facison, 56, of Moultrie died following a motorcycle crash in the 600 block of Highway 33 South, Brock said.
No other details have been released by the Georgia State Patrol in that accident.
