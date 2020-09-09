Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect events of the second public hearing held Wednesday in connection with the county's proposed tax changes.
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Four local businessmen expressed concerns Wednesday during a pair of public hearings on the county’s tax changes.
Larry Richardson, Brent Chitty and Russ Davis were the only speakers from the community to address the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners in the hearing at 10 a.m.
Charles Byrd spoke to commissioners at the second hearing, at 4 p.m.
A third public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 17. All three are taking place at the Commissioners Meeting Room, Room 301 of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex.
All of the businessmen who spoke Wednesday expressed concerns about a dramatic jump in the value of their commercial properties after a large-scale reassessment by a company hired by the Board of Tax Assessors.
Chitty said his property value went up 57 percent, which he thought was outrageous, but he said he’d talked with other business owners whose values doubled, tripled or even quadrupled.
Davis said he’s had his property for sale for two years at $289,000 without a single offer. He has an appraisal from 2018 that says it’s worth $340,000, but the Tax Assessors’ Office said it’s worth $485,000. He appealed the valuation, and the Tax Assessors Office reduced it to $433,000, but he’s continuing his appeal to the Board of Equalization.
Commissioner Al Whittington responded in agreement, “The only way to know the true value of anything — a side of beef or a piece of property — is to see what somebody will pay for it.”
Davis also expressed concern about how the higher property values, coupled with the tax rate, might be making it harder to attract businesses to Colquitt County.
“I think we’re killing ourselves as a community,” he said.
Byrd, who owns the downtown building where Kim’s Fashions is located, said his valuation went from $56,000 last year to $222,000 this year — even though the larger building next door sold in December 2018 for about $65,000. That building, which formerly housed CitiTrends, was bought by the city for a welcome center.
Byrd argued that some of the information about his property was wrong in the assessors’ database, but he also blamed the algorithm used to calculate the new value.
“It’s just not reality,” he said.
He also echoed Davis’s concern about future business.
“If all this holds,” Byrd said, “it’s going to increase rents. It’s going to make it harder for small business to come in.”
Richardson, who’s also appealing his valuation, was especially concerned about the county’s future tax plans.
Both County Administrator Chas Cannon and County Commission Chairman Denver Braswell said repeatedly that the county intends to maintain a steady tax rate and they expect a tax reduction next year to bring it back in line.
The anomaly this year is the property value increase that Richardson, Chitty and Davis spoke about. While individual properties had been revalued from time to time, the county hadn’t had a wholesale assessment of commercial properties in 30 years. The state had been urging the Board of Tax Assessors to do one for years, and the board hired GMASS, a private land assessment firm, to do so last year. Their findings were reflected in notices sent to property owners earlier this year.
Many property owners are appealing their new property values, and those appeals have thrown into doubt the accuracy of the digest, which is the taxable value of all property in the county. There’s a difference of $55.5 million between the digest with no successful appeals and one in which all appeals succeed. That makes it hard for the county commission to set a millage rate to meet its budget needs without over-taxing anyone.
Before the floor was opened for comments, Cannon gave background on the tax situation:
• The county’s Board of Tax Assessors sets the value of property throughout the county and presents the digest — the taxable value of all the property in the county — to the Board of Commissioners and Tax Commissioner.
• The Board of Commissioners sets its budget, reflecting how much money county leaders judge they’ll need to operate the county for the coming year.
• Based on the digest and the budget, the Board of Commissioners sets the property tax rate — measured in mills and often called the millage rate — to bring in enough tax revenue to fund the county for the coming year.
• The official digest increased from $950 million last year to $1.078 billion this year, mostly because of the higher values for commercial property.
• Many property owners are appealing their valuations — 491 commercial property owners and a smaller number of residential owners too. In all, about $55.5 million of the official digest could disappear if the property owners win all the appeals. That leaves a digest of $1.022 billion that county leaders are confident of; it could be more, but it won’t be less even if all the appeals are successful.
• The state requires the county to calculate a “rollback millage rate,” which is what the millage rate would have to be with the official digest to bring in the same tax revenue as last year. If the Board of Commissioners sets a millage rate higher than the rollback rate, the state considers it a tax increase.
• The Board of Commissioners sets a different millage rate for the unincorporated area, the incorporated area and the special service district, along with the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority. Most of the significant value changes, and therefore most of the appeals, involve property in the incorporated areas, especially in the City of Moultrie.
• The Board of Commissioners plans millage rates that are at or below the rollback rates in all those categories except the incorporated areas.
• In 2019 the incorporated millage rate was 16.526, and the rollback rate is 13.885. That rate is based on the official digest, which doesn’t consider appeals. The Board of Commissioners is considering a millage rate of 15.500, which is based on the digest if all outstanding appeals are won by the property owners.
Appeals are set to go to the county Board of Equalization within the next few weeks, but complete results may not be known before the end of the year, according to statements made at last week’s county commission meeting.
Meanwhile, though, the Tax Commissioner’s Office has to send out tax bills by Oct. 10 to maintain the due date of Dec. 10. To meet that deadline, the Board of Commissioners will decide on millage rates at its Sept. 22 meeting after receiving input during the public hearings today and on Sept. 17.
