Qualifying will be held March 7-11 for candidates in the May 24 election. Nonpartisan races will be decided in that election. In partisan races, voters on May 24 will choose a Republican nomineee and a Democratic nominee to face off in the general election Nov. 8. Voters must be registered by April 25 to vote in the May 24 election and by Oct. 11 to vote on Nov. 8.