Originally posted at 4:50 p.m. Dec. 30, 2021
Updated 6:13 p.m. Dec. 30, 2021
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox reported Thursday evening that the American Red Cross is offering financial assistance for those affected by a storm that blasted through the county earlier in the day.
An apparent tornado touched down in the area of Hopewell Church Road and Dean Matthews Road around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Ten to 15 houses sustained significant damage, Cox said. Most of the damage consists of roofs torn off houses, he said.
Many trees and power lines are down blocking roads, he said.
Shortly after the tornado, a volunteer firefighter was turning cars away on Culbertson Road, warning, "There are power lines down all over the place."
Cox said that so far there are no reports of injuries.
Anyone in need of the Red Cross's help can call 855-891-7325.
Cox said as far as he can tell, the tornado touched down in the area of Hopewell Church Road and Dean Matthews Road, and the farthest from there that he's heard of damage is McMullen Road at Stripling Road. That's a distance of about 3 miles.
Cox said law enforcement, EMS and volunteer firefighters are providing assistance, including distributing tarps to prevent further damage. However, he discouraged anyone else from coming to help.
"I know people want to help, but they need to stay home," he said. "We need the minimum amount of vehicles on the road right now."
The National Weather Service will be on scene Friday to assess the damage, Cox said.
