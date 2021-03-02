MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School Board recently approved the hiring of a new JROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Jason Perdew.
Perdew is currently an instructor for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) M.C. Perry High School in Iwakuni, Japan. The school is part of the Marine Corps Air Station located in the same region of Japan.
Perdew is set to replace the retiring Lt. Col. Paul Nagy on July 1. Nagy has served as instructor of Colquitt County High’s JROTC program since its founding in 1996.
When the search for a new instructor began, Colquitt County High School Principal Jamie Dixon stated that they first looked through a list of candidates and fairly quickly selected Perdew.
“He was the best man for the job and we are excited to bring him into our staff,” Dixon said in a recent interview.
Perdew and his family are set to arrive in Colquitt County sometime in May after the completion of the 2020-2021 school year.
Nagy said Tuesday night that he'll be able to work with Perdew for about two weeks and will be available throughout the summer as well.
Gunnery Sgt. Emmett Bryant, who has served with Nagy since the ROTC program started, has agreed to stay on for one more year to ease Perdew's transition, Nagy said.
