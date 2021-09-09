This original article was posted at 4 p.m. on September 9.
It has been updated on 1:15 p.m. September 10.
UPDATE
MOULTRIE, Ga. - The Colquitt County School System has released more information regarding a student with a firearm at Colquitt County High School.
The Colquitt County School System has released some more details in the incident that occurred yesterday at CCHS. Another student reported to administration that the suspected student had brought a firearm on campus and discarded it, according to Angela Hobby, chief communications officer for the Colquitt County School District.
The details of the gun's discarding were not made publicly available.
In an email conversation Friday morning, Hobby said, "A student reported (the incident) to administration... The student has been suspended pending a hearing from (the) school per student conduct procedures and local law enforcement is handing as unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds as prohibited by law," Hobby said.
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office, who is handling the case, could not provide any other details at this time, according to Sgt. Todd Myrick of the School Resource Officer division.
PREVIOUS ARTICLE
MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County School System is investigating a report of a Colquitt County High School student with a gun.
Angela Hobby, chief communications officer with the system, said an incident was reported to Colquitt County High School administration, prompting an investigation that identified a student had been in possession of a firearm.
The administration, school resource officers, and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department worked together and took appropriate action during the investigation, Hobby said in an email to local media about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Neither the school system nor the sheriff’s office released any details about the incident Thursday afternoon. There is no indication that anyone was hurt.
“We have and will continue to implement safety and security protocols at each school,” Hobby said in the email. “Currently, schools have cameras in common areas, employees have a Centegix emergency alert badge, and every school has an assigned school resource officer. The high school has four full-time officers.”
The Board of Education has recently reviewed a proposal to add new cameras in every classroom, Hobby said. Additionally, the school system will be releasing a new online and mobile alert system called Anonymous Alert that will allow students, parents, and the community to submit concerns that they see or hear.
“As a system, the safety and security of our students and staff are of utmost concern,” said Superintendent Ben Wiggins. “We have detailed safety plans and procedures in place on every school campus and for school activities. We want to be transparent when there is a possible breach of those security plans.”
All of these systems are in place to create a safe and secure environment, Hobby said; however, safety is also ensured through student/staff reporting.
“We are very proud of the students at the high school for their willingness to speak up,” she said. “We encourage all students to say something if they see something out of the ordinary or of concern.”
