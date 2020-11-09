MOULTRIE, Ga. – When it comes to Colquitt County schools and students quarantined for COVID-19 in the month of October, things ended exactly as they began. The way the numbers have been trending across the country, for the month to end with a net gain of zero is notable.
On Oct. 2, the school system’s COVID-19 weekly update listed 156 quarantined students. On Oct. 30, the school system’s COVID-19 weekly update also listed 156 quarantined students.
Among the three weeks in-between, the school system experienced the third-highest weekly number since the 2020-21 year began in August. Reports showed student quarantines nearly doubled to 310 on Oct. 9, peaked at 486 on Oct. 16, and dipped to 354 on Oct. 23 — but that was itself the fourth highest week on record.
The net drop was almost 200 in one week from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30. The greatest drop during the school term occurred when 629 quarantines (the highest for one week) on Sept. 4 went to 262 on Sept. 11.
The totals represent students in the midst of a quarantine period and those who entered a period during the week. A quarantined student did not necessarily test positive for the coronavirus but may have been exposed to the virus. The schools’ weekly update for Oct. 30 showed eight students tested positive.
The school system also released staff members quarantined and with positive tests on a weekly basis. October ended with 14 quarantined staff members and four who tested positive. The month began with 23 in quarantine, peaked at 61 (for the month and the entire term so far) on Oct. 16 and ended with 14 on Oct. 30. Also on Oct. 16, 18 staff members were COVID-19 positive.
November started with a slight rise at the school system. Monday’s report included 206 students and 24 staff members quarantined. Two students and seven staff members had a positive test during the week.
Colquitt County as a whole remains an Area of Concern with Substantial Spread according to Jackie Jenkins, epidemiologist for the Southwest Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health. She said the county has not shown a downward trend in positive cases over the last four weeks.
According to the Georgia Department of Health Daily Status Report released Friday afternoon, Nov. 6, Colquitt County’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths remained at 40. Jenkins said Colquitt’s 40th confirmed death was on Oct. 27, and the 39th was on Oct. 17.
Colquitt County has had 2,169 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 171 hospitalizations as of Nov. 9’s report. Statewide, there are 8,223 confirmed deaths, 32,483 hospitalizations and 374,181 confirmed cases.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center does its own COVID-19 tracking, reporting all tests performed by the hospital or its member physicians, broken down by positive and negative results and related deaths. While it may report a higher number of deaths related to the virus than the Department of Public Health, its total includes patients who reside outside of Colquitt County.
As of Monday, Nov. 9, Colquitt Regional did 8,821 tests, 1,241 being positive. The Colquitt Regional number of COVID-19 related deaths is 47.
For the first week of November, CRMC reported 64 tests done on Election Day, Nov. 3, the most for the week. Seven of those tests showed a positive result.
