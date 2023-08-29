Originally posted 11:13 a.m. Aug. 29, 2023

Updated 11:48 a.m. Aug. 29, 2023

UPDATE: The Arts Center of Moultrie has joined the list of organizations that it will close on Wednesday.

MOULTRIE — Several educational organizations with schools in Colquitt County have announced plans to close Wednesday due to the impending storm.

Hurricane Idalia's center is expected to track east of Colquitt County, but forecasters say the county will likely receive tropical storm force winds and 4-6 inches of rain.

Colquitt County School District, Colquitt Christian Academy and Southern Regional Technical College have announced plans to close at the end of the day today.

"At this time, we hope to resume normal operations on Thursday, August 31st," said Angela Hobby, chief officer of district and employee relations for Colquitt County School District. "If that changes, updates will be provided via REMIND messaging, district social media, the district website, employee emails, and notifications to local media."

CCA and SRTC also expected to reopen on Thursday.

Abraham Baldwin College said its Tifton and Bainbridge campuses and the Forest Lakes Golf Course would close at 5 p.m. today. They're expected to open at normal times on Thursday.

