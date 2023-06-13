Originally posted 1:33 a.m. June 12, 2023
Updated 10:30 a.m. June 13, 2023
MOULTRIE — The National Weather Service made slight changes to its forecast for storms today and Wednesday when it released its daily briefing this morning.
There's little change in today's forecast, which puts the entire county in an area of slight risk for severe weather (Level 2 of 5). Primary threats today include damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The threat is greatest this afternoon, the NWS said.
For Wednesday, however, the new forecast map includes a region of enhanced risk (Level 3 of 5) that was not present in yesterday's forecast. The region includes western Colquitt County, including Hartsfield, and extends to the north and west. The rest of the county remains at slight risk for severe weather, the forecast said. Primary threats will remain damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The time of greatest concern will be Wednesday afternoon and evening, but storms could continue into the night.
Predicted rainfall totals have also shifted. The northern part of the county is still expected to receive 4-6 inches of rain this week, but the rest of the county is now expected to receive 3-4 inches. Flash flooding remains possible, but riverine flooding is unlikely because the rivers are well below flood stage.
--- Original article below ---
MOULTRIE — A storm that came through Colquitt County this morning may be a harbinger of what’s to come the rest of this week, the National Weather Service said.
The NWS emailed a severe weather briefing to The Moultrie Observer just before 5 a.m. today. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued almost exactly one hour later.
“Multiple rounds of severe weather and heavy rainfall will be possible over the next several days and potentially through the rest of the week,” the briefing warned. “Damaging winds, hail, a few tornadoes, and flooding will all be possible.”
This morning’s storm produced little damage here, according to Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox.
“I heard of a tree or two but not significant damage,” Cox said in a text. “Lots of rain, lighting. Some flooding in Mitchell County just across the county line.”
The National Weather Service’s website listed a tree down on Merrit Road at Thigpen Trail as the only damage reported in Colquitt County. It also reported a flash flood that closed all lanes of Highway 37 in Mitchell County near Laney Road.
The weather station at the Sunbelt Expo, reported at georgiaweather.net, reported 0.5 inches of rain between midnight and 11 a.m.
The NWS briefing predicted a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather today, but that will increase to a slight risk (Level 2 of 5) both Tuesday and Wednesday.
“While it is difficult to parse out exact timing information this far out, an overnight severe weather and flooding threat may be possible Wednesday night,” the briefing said.
Heavy rainfall will be possible over the next several days, the briefing said.
“While the greatest threat for heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding is over the next three days, some pockets of heavy rainfall will remain possible over the next week,” it said.
Totals of 4-6 inches are expected in Moultrie between today and Sunday.
While flash flooding is possible with these levels of rain, South Georgia rivers remain well below flood stage with many in or near low-flow stage, the NWS said.
