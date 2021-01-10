Updated 3:22 p.m. Jan. 10, 2021
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock identified a Sunday morning shooting victim as 25-year-old Rhoderick Moore of Moultrie.
Brock said Moore was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m. Sunday following a shooting at a South Main Street restaurant earlier that morning.
Three other people were also hurt.
Jamy Steinberg, special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Thomasville office, said the Moultrie Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at the restaurant, 1117 S. Main St.
“During the investigation, it has been learned that a private birthday party was being held at this location, which is a rentable venue,” Steinberg said. “An argument of some type ensued which led to three individuals being shot. One of those has died from their injuries. The other two underwent surgery at a local hospital, one of those having more severe injuries. That person is alive, but in serious condition following their injuries.”
Another individual was run over by a vehicle as they were fleeing the scene seeking safety after the initial shooting began, Steinberg said. That person suffered a broken leg after being hit by the car and was also treated at a local hospital for their injuries.
After the initial shooting inside the venue, additional shots were fired outside, Steinberg said. Officials don’t believe anyone was hit by those shots.
Steinberg did not identify any of the victims, but he said the GBI Crime Lab would perform an autopsy on the deceased. Neither Steinberg nor Brock knew Sunday afternoon when that would be done.
This case is active and currently under investigation. Anyone with information concerning it is requested to contact the Moultrie Police Department or GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090.
