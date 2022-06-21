Originally posted 9:40 p.m. June 21, 2022
Updated 9:51 p.m. June 21, 2022
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Catherine Mims Smith is set to become the first female judge of the Southern Judicial Circuit.
Smith received 7,392 votes to William Long Whitesell’s 5,975 across the five-county circuit Tuesday, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website..
In Colquitt County, Smith received 947 votes over Whitesell’s 778.
Smith had led a three-person race in the election May 24 but failed to get the 50% plus one vote required to win outright, so she and the second-place finisher, Whitesell, were forced into a runoff.
In addition to the nonpartisan judicial race, the Democratic Party held runoffs in four statewide races. Votes in Colquitt County for those races were:
• Lieutenant governor: Charlie Bailey, 199, to Kwanza Hall, 118.
• Secretary of state: Dee Dawkins-Haigler, 98, to Bee Nguyen, 217.
• Commissioner of insurance: Raphael Baker, 132, to Janice Laws Robinson, 180.
• Commissioner of labor: William “Will” Boddie Jr., 216, to Nicole Horn, 95.
The Democratic candidates who win statewide Tuesday will face Republican opposition in the general election in November.
All voting results are unofficial until certified by elections officials and submitted to the state over the next few days.
