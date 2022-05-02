Originally posted at 4:22 p.m. May 2, 2022.
Update posted at 6:25 p.m. May 2, 2022
MOULTRIE, Ga. — A longtime Moultrie business is being recognized as one of Georgia’s “Small Business ROCK STARS.”
Eaglecraft Doors will receive the award during a ceremony Wednesday at the business, according to Barbara Grogan, president of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority.
The company, which builds cabinet doors and architectural panels, was announced Monday as one of six such ROCK STARS by the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
“They don’t exactly know when, but some 40 years ago, Ronald Lewis and his wife Betty started their business, EAGLECRAFT Doors in Moultrie, Georgia,” the Department of Economic Development said on its website. “They never knew just what it would bring to the future generations of their family. Since Ronald’s passing in 2019, their son Randy and daughter-in-law ReBecca, grew the shop to become what it is today — a high-quality cabinet and architectural panel manufacturer.”
The department emphasized the company’s Georgia Made certification, the priority on local hiring and on training for their team, and the investment in equipment, software and training to expand their product line.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and our Small Business ROCK STARS truly illustrate the impact small businesses have on their communities,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “In diverse industry sectors and geographies, this year’s winners provide economic vitality, hope, and opportunities to Georgians across the state. We are excited to see where these companies go in the future, and I am thankful to the owners, and teams, who have worked tirelessly to make these companies into who they are.”
Small businesses make up 99.8% of all businesses in Georgia, the department said in Monday’s press release. The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Small Business team, along with the Georgia Economic Developers Association, created the Small Business ROCK STAR awards as a way to salute the risks, innovations, outreach, and impact of the state’s small businesses. Each of this year’s winners have fewer than 100 full-time employees, are involved in charitable programs in their communities, and were founded in the State of Georgia.
“As the majority of employers in Georgia, small businesses are vital to our economy and their local communities,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner for Global Commerce Brittany Young. “Operating a small business takes dedication, careful planning, and hard work, and we remain committed to helping small businesses across Georgia grow.”
In addition to Eaglecraft Doors, this year’s Small Business ROCK STARS include:
• Poriferous LLC in Newnan.
• Acres & Oak Kitchen in Macon.
• Loop in Augusta.
• Rinse Bath and Body Co. in Monroe.
• scDataCom in Savannah.
