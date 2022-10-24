Update: The updated story adds statements from city officials that were received after initial posting.
MOULTRIE, Ga. – A structure fire caused numerous residents within Colquitt County to lose internet service over the weekend.
A building in the 100 block of Third Street Northeast burned Saturday morning, Oct. 22, according to a post on the CNSNext Facebook page. It resulted in the loss of internet service for many of CNSNext's customers.
“Two 144-count fiber runs were destroyed by the fire,” the post states.
The fiber break affected CNSNext customers within Doerun, Norman Park and Moultrie.
On Sunday CNSNext released another statement, “Crews worked through the night. They made headway on fiber repairs and work continues this morning.”
CNSNext reported that all but three circuits had been restored by Sunday evening and all had been restored by Monday morning.
The burned building sits alone on the corner of Third Street and Second Avenue Northeast. Nearby buildings do not appear to have been affected by the fire.
The Moultrie Fire Department and Fire Marshal Robin Lawson are investigating the incident.
“The fire was reported on Saturday morning at 05:16 a.m. to the 911 center and was reported at 300 Second Ave. N.E., Moultrie, Ga., which is the old 50 Yard Line Club. Units arrived on scene to find the building fully involved in fire. Once extinguished an investigation was started as to the cause and origin of the fire,” Lawson said in an email.
Their report has not been completed as of early Monday afternoon.
The building was recently sold to the City of Moultrie, according to Finance Director Tina Coleman. It had been announced as the planned site for the Colquitt County Food Bank. The city received a $1 million grant in January that will be used to build the new food bank building, according to a February article in The Moultrie Observer.
