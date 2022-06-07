Originally posted 11:17 a.m. May 25, 2022
Updated 10:05 a.m. June 7, 2022
MOULTRIE, Ga – The Colquitt County School Nutrition Department’s Seamless Summer Feeding Program has updated its meal schedule.
The program serves all children in Colquitt County 18 years of age and younger during the months of June. Children must be present to receive meals.
The meals may be eaten in the cafeteria or picked up. Two meals per day will be offered, Monday-Thursday, June 6-30.
At C.A. Gray Jr. High School and Sunset Elementary School, breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. – 8 a.m. Lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Willie J. Williams Middle School will serve breakfast from 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. Lunch will be served 11:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m.
Look for signs at the entrances of the following walk-on sites:
• Sunset Elementary School, 698 U.S. Hwy. 319 S. Use the cafeteria entrance off Highway 319.
• Willie J. Williams Middle School, Stadium Drive. Use the cafeteria entrance.
• C.A. Gray Jr. High School, 812 11th Ave. N.W. Use the cafeteria entrance facing MLK Jr. Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.