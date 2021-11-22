MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two accidents occurred Friday that led to the deaths of a 13-year-old and a 19-year-old.
Both accidents were single vehicle accidents. Kurt White, 13, and Elijah Partain, 19 were identified by Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock as the victims.
White was driving an ATV on Kilgore Road when he was ejected and the ATV rolled over him, according to Brock.
White was traveling west on Kilgore Road when he attempted to negotiate a curve on the road, according to Franka Young of the Department of Public Safety Public Information Office.
“The driver of the vehicle lost control in the curve, which caused the vehicle to travel off the north side of Kilgore Road. After traveling off Kilgore Road, the vehicle overturned and landed on the driver,” Young said in an email conversation Monday.
The amount of time White was pinned under the ATV was not specified.
“It’s just a sad accident,” Brock said in an interview Monday.
White was not wearing any safety equipment when he suffered the fatal injuries, Brock said.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Colquitt County School District stated, “Colquitt County School District mourns the loss of a member of our student body. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”
Students are currently on Thanksgiving Break but will return for classes on Nov. 29. Colquitt County School District chief communications coordinator Angela Hobby stated in an interview Monday that counselors and social workers will be available when students return.
“All of our counselors and social workers will be available at Willie J. when students return for classes,” Hobby said. “They will be available to speak with students for the entire day and longer if the principal sees fit.”
In a separate accident Friday, Elijah Partain, 19, was killed when his motorcycle struck a deer on Highway 319, Brock said.
Young said Pertain struck the deer on the front side of his motorcycle which caused him to fall as the bike “overturned several times.” The bike came to a rest in the southbound lane.
Partain was wearing a helmet, but it didn’t prevent fatal internal injuries, according to Brock.
“It was an unavoidable kind of thing,” the coroner said.
