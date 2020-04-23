MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt EMC has updated its count: 13,268 of its customers are without power following a storm and tornado that started in Mitchell County and stretched into Cook County.
Of those, 6,443 are in the Moultrie area, an EMC spokeswoman said.
---
4:23 p.m.
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Russell Moody is practically begging: Please stay off the roads.
Moody and many other rescue workers are scouring the county in the wake of an apparent tornado that crossed through the middle of Colquitt County early this afternoon. So far, there are no reports of injuries or deaths, but there’s been a lot of property damage.
“I haven’t seen a house destroyed yet,” Moody said, “but I’ve seen a lot of property damage, trees on houses.”
People traveling the roadways are interfering with the extensive cleanup effort, he said.
The tornado entered Colquitt County from Mitchell County and bounced along, causing damage in Hamilton near Highway 202 all the way into town and then outbound toward Adel.
Moody said damage was reported near Sunset School, on Tallokas Road and in the area of Spence Field, and the National Weather Service website reported either damage or visual sighting of a tornado at other places throughout the county.
Most commonly, damage was downed trees, Moody said. Some fell on houses, some on power lines, some across roadways.
He said it will be a major cleanup, and the storm isn’t over. Responders are bracing for another round of storms within a couple of hours, he said about 4 p.m.
---
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Multiple reports indicate a tornado crossed Colquitt County between 12:20 and 1 p.m.
Damage has been reported from Hamilton Elementary School in western Colquitt County to Buck Creek Church Road near the Cook County line.
The National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office is compiling damage reports related to the storm on its website at weather.gov/tae. As of about 2:45 p.m., that included six incidents in Colquitt County:
• Tornado reported near Hamilton Elementary School, cross Hwy. 111, at 12:24 p.m.
• Trees and power lines down Hwy. 319 near Twin Lakes. 12:32 p.m.
• Several houses destroyed at McMullen Road and Stripling Road. Possible tornado. 12:34 p.m.
• Spotter reported a tornado near Spence Field, 12:39 p.m.
• Tornado reported near Buck Creek Church Road, 12:44 p.m.
• Several structures received major damage on Buck Creek Church Road. Possible tornado. 12:44 p.m.
In addition, emergency services have responded to damage reports throughout the county that are not yet included on the NWS report, including in the Riverwood neighborhood off Tallokas Road, where residents reported major damage to several structures, and at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, where a hospital spokeswoman reported some downed light poles and signs.
Colquitt EMC reported 13,715 customers without power, while Georgia Power reported four in Colquitt County. Moultrie city utilities said they’re still assessing the damage and will know more later.
A tornado watch remains in effect until 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.