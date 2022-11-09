Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia ** STORM SURGE WARNINGS REMAIN IN EFFECT FROM MOUTH OF THE OCHLOCKONEE TO SUWANNEE ** ** TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS HAVE BEEN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE DECATUR, MITCHELL, COLQUITT, COOK, AND BERRIEN COUNTIES ** ** CONDITIONS WILL DETERIORATE ON THURSDAY ** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, and Mitchell * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Coastal Franklin - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette, Lanier, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Mitchell, and Thomas * STORM INFORMATION: - About 530 miles east-southeast of Panama City or about 490 miles east-southeast of Apalachicola - 26.5N 77.9W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement West or 270 degrees at 13 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to move northwestward across the far northeast Gulf and the Florida Big Bend region on Thursday and Thursday night, turning northward through southwest Georgia early Friday morning. Tropical Storm Warnings have been expanded north to include Mitchell, Colquitt, Decatur, Cook, and Berrien counties in Southwest Georgia. Tropical Storm Warnings may be needed further north into additional counties in Southwest Georgia in subsequent advisories. Storm Surge warnings continue to remain in effect from the mouth of the Ochlockonee river to the mouth of the Suwannee river. Tropical storm conditions along the Big Bend coast are most likely to begin after sunrise on Thursday, but could reasonably begin as soon as overnight Wednesday. However, breezy or windy conditions are still expected for the remainder of today well in advance of Nicole. Preparations for Nicole should be complete by sunset this evening. The main concerns with Nicole will be the windy conditions, especially on Thursday and Thursday night when tropical storm force winds will most likely arrive. Additionally, heavy rainfall will be a concern, especially across the Florida Big Bend and along the I-75 corridor of south Georgia. A lack of recent rainfall will allow the ground to absorb some of the heavy rain. However, torrential rainfall rates will be the main contributor to localized flash flooding. The latest forecast track across Apalachee Bay will support dangerous storm surge. Normally dry land near the shoreline could experience 3 to 5 feet of inundation. Storm Surge Watches remain in effect from Indian Pass to the mouth of the Ochlockonee River, and Storm Surge Warnings similarly remain in effect from the mouth of the Ochlockonee River to the mouth of the Suwannee River. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts in this area include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts from the mouth of the Suwannee River to Indian Pass, or along the shore of Apalachee Bay. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across the coastal Big Bend. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the Florida Big Bend and the I-75 corridor of South Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the Florida Big Bend and south Georgia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city in which you are staying and the name of the county in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 10 PM EST, or sooner if conditions warrant.