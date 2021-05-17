MOULTRIE, Ga. — A pair of traffic stops May 7 led to two drug-related arrests. One of the incidents involved a short vehicle pursuit.
In that incident, a Moultrie Police Department officer attempted to stop a vehicle for failure to stop at a stop sign. The driver, Damien Enoch, 32, 913 Third St. S.E., began to flee, according to Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team investigator Christ Wood, who later took over the investigation.
“After Enoch attempted to flee, he was shortly chased down by officers and was arrested. During the search of his vehicle, approximately $5,000 in cash was found on his person and a bottle we discovered had prescription pills inside,” stated Wood.
The prescription pill bottle held a “decent” amount of Oxycontin, Wood said. Also found within the vehicle were small baggies used to package and sell narcotics.
Enoch was charged with felony fleeing and attempting to elude, use of a communication device for illegal transactions, driving with a suspended license, possess of a schedule II controlled substance and failure to stop at a stop sign.
In the other incident, a Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy stopped another suspect for failing to stop at a stop sign the same day.
The deputy reported smelling the scent of marijuana from the vehicle, which was driven by Johnari Greene, 23, 1317 First Ave. N.W., Wood said.
“After placing Greene under arrest, the deputy began to search his vehicle. During the search, he found approximately one pound of marijuana, a firearm and assorted baggies for distributing the marijuana,” said Wood.
Greene was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a drug related object and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
