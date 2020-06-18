MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two armed men in connection to a midday June 17 robbery.
Both men wore black clothes, black masks and were armed with firearms as they held a woman and two others at a residence on Doc Darbyshire Road.
The woman called 911 in response saying she, her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s friend were victims of an armed robbery/home invasion.
Investigator Ronald Jordan came to the scene.
“She stated, a little after 1 p.m., that two black males ran up on her boyfriend in the yard …,” he said.
Two men were incorrectly identified as the suspects in a previous version of this article. They were, in fact, the woman’s boyfriend and his friend, two of the victims in the encounter.
“They demanded money and the keys to the vehicle,” a white, 2008 BMW, Jordan said. The amount is unspecified at point, but Jordan said the two offenders wound up with several hundred dollars in cash.
The matter is under investigation, but neither the offenders nor the vehicle has been found yet. CCSO, however, is using the invaded home’s surveillance system to further the investigation.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 616-7460.
