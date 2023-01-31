Originally posted 8:50 p.m. Jan. 31, 2022
Updated 9:14 p.n. Jan. 31, 2022
MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County farmer Sam Watson will be the region's next state senator.
With all votes counted — except possibly a handful of provisional ballots — the Georgia Secretary of State's website lists Watson, a Republican, with 10,097 votes. Mary Weaver Anderson, a Democrat from Cairo, had 3,048, and John H. Monds, a Libertarian from Cairo, 134.
In Colquitt County, Watson received 2,750 votes to Weaver-Anderson's 223 and Monds' 13.
All these votes are unofficial, the Secretary of State's office said. Provisional ballots will be cleared over the next few days, then the vote totals can be certified.
Senate District 11 includes all of Colquitt County as well as all or part of Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks counties.
Also on the ballot Tuesday was Colquitt County Administrator Charles "Chas" Cannon, who was running unopposed for Watson's former seat, state House of Representatives District 172.
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned in late December to become medical director of the Georgia Department of Community Health. The next day, Watson announced his resignation in order to seek Burke's seat.
Cannon was the only qualifier for Watson's House seat, but Weaver-Anderson and Monds qualified to seek Burke's seat alongside Watson.
In North Georgia, two other state House seats were contested in voting Tuesday night.
Johnny Chastain overcame Sheree Ralston, widow of recently deceased Rep. David Ralston, to win Ralston's seat in District 7. Chastain had 4,556 votes to Mrs. Ralston's 4,080.
In District 119, however, a seven-person field set the stage for a runoff Feb. 28. Republican Holt Persinger received the most votes, but that was only 27.90% of the total. Another Republican, Charlie Chase, received the second-most, 25.48%.
Tuesday night's winners are expected to be sworn in shortly after votes are certified so they can join the Legislature, which is already in session in Atlanta.
