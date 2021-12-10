This article was originally posted at 5:06 p.m. Nov. 17 and was most recently updated at 5:05 p.m. Dec. 10.
Over the last few years, The Moultrie Observer has started publishing toy, food and fund-raising drives as we’re made aware of them. Here are ones we know about so far this year:
• Kinetic by Windstream is hosting a Toys for Tots drive. People can drop off unopened and unwrapped toys to either the Windstream retail location at 537 Veterans Pkwy. or the warehouse at 282 Industrial Drive from now until December 18. They are looking for things such as stuffed animals, kid’s makeup, action figures and Legos, according to Jeremy Morgan, who organized the Toys for Tots drive for Windstream.
• The Moultrie Board of Realtors is sponsoring a Holiday Food Drive through Dec. 10. Drop off canned goods, other non-perishable food or a monetary donation at the Slocumb Company, 131 S. Main St., or Mattco Realtors, 709 S. Main St.
• First Moultrie Holiness Deliverance Church will host a Christmas give-away on Dec. 23 at 920 M.L. King Jr. Drive Northwest. The church is collecting donations now until Dec. 23 for the event. They’re looking for monetary donations as well as new toys, bikes and clothes. Contact co-pastor Joyce Brown at (229) 985-6138 or (229) 454-3198 for more information.
• The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is holding its second annual Jingle Ball Drive to collect balls and toys for needy children. You can drop off any sports balls, monetary donations or toys in the lobby of the business office at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office on Veterans Parkway, or they can be picked up from your location. Student athletes will travel into the community with CCSO employees to hand out the gifts before Christmas. If you have any questions, you can contact CCSO investigators Kat Johnson or Chris Robinson at 229-616-7460.
• The Dollar General store on First Avenue Southeast near Veterans Parkway is collecting jackets, coats and other winter clothing through Dec. 15. Both new and used coats will be accepted. Store staff will use the following week to clean used garments, then the donations will be given away at an event on Dec. 23.
Add your organization’s holiday project by calling (229) 985-4545 or emailing kevin.hall@gaflnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.