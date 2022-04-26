MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for The UPS Store located at 250 Doc Darbyshire Road in Moultrie, Georgia.
The UPS Store is now under new ownership with Timothy and Keri Hardin as the new owners.
The UPS Store is a resource location offering different shipping and packing options as well as offering mail box rental, printing, notary service, faxing, and the sale of office supplies. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 3 pm.
You can reach The UPS Store by calling 229-873-9706. You can also visit their website listed as www.theupsstore.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Timothy and Keri Hardin, family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
