MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Danny Ellyson said if you take a political position for the sake of planting your feet, you’re already making a mistake. He’s not in politics for the career but rather to give back to the people.
Ellyson’s goal is “restore the legislative seat of the Eighth District to the Constitution and give it back to the people.”
In doing so, the people’s message, one that says “we’ve been ignored,” is carried, he said.
From the broken water systems in Telfair and Dodge counties to the poor impoverished places like Wilcox County, and down to the agricultural issues in Berrien, Irwin and Thomas County, these places are not getting the support they need from the legislative branch.
“By getting that power fluid and getting it back to the way it’s supposed to be, it restores the faith of the people to its government,” Ellyson said.
This gives the people the representative’s word that they can do what the people know is possible. Ellyson’s way of doing this is by giving counties the business they deserve, diverting from the “bread and butter” counties.
He gave Houston County and those surrounding it (Twigg, Pulaski, Bleckley) in example. The surrounding counties lose a lot of taxation, economic and job growth because of Houston County’s size.
“All of their work and their money wind up flowing into the taxation system of Houston County because it’s not reciprocated back into those counties,” Ellyson said.
They’re getting the short end of the stick, he said. However, enabling partnership and cross-county communication in allowing those counties to openly bid on facilities and projects could fix this.
Robins Air Force Base is looking to outsource into the civilian community and several corporate businesses are trying to come into this area.
“The problem is nobody’s talking to Pulaski or Dodge or Telfair or Twigg,” he said. “These other counties are sitting right out here that are more than capable and more than willing to engage the people in the process.”
It’s a matter of fact that all things have potential and of taking the harder route than the easier one, a similar notion to his pro-life stance on abortion.
Ellyson is adopted. He said he’s blessed that his biological mother did the “hard thing” over the “easy thing” of getting an abortion and being done with it. That’s not his only reasoning behind his pro-life stance.
It’s that dark place, the amount of regret, that brews when the decision to abort is made, he said.
“I don’t think it’s worth the pain over the joy that it would bring,” he said. “[It should be] as precious and protected in the womb, as God intended, as we protect it here in the flesh.”
Ellyson takes abortion into a personal light as his mother decided to give him up for adoption rather than abort him. It’s been a good life, he said.
Ellyson was born on Robins Air Force Base, leaving there at three days old after his adoption by a military family stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.
He’d go on to travel with his family through the United States and Germany before going to National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy at Fort Stewart, Georgia.
By the age of 17, he enlisted in the National Guard and earned a state service scholarship to Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Georgia in 2001. He began his active duty life there and was deployed to Iraq from 2005-2006.
Ellyson completed his career as a military police unit operation manager at Fort Stewart on Jan. 17, 2020.
He has received an associate’s degree in general education from Columbia College of Missouri; a bachelor’s degree in homeland security focused in emergency management from Thomas Edison State University; and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Brandman University.
Ellyson said his decision to go into politics wasn’t so much as a desire but a result of what his peers saw in him.
“My entire background has always been studying the art of appropriate leadership,” he said. “But I think that’s a quality that we’re lacking at large.”
All representatives aren’t the same, he said, but it is a question of “how many partner colleagues do they have that have their back to where they’re able to accomplish the right thing?”
Between his backgrounds in leadership in the military and of those in the corporate sectors of Wal-Mart and Sears, Ellyson said he brings in a unique quality in the negotiations of regulation and legislation.
He asked: Do your voting records show that you’re in line with the people or lobbyists? Do your voting records show you’re in line with the Constitution? Do your voting records show that you vote on behalf of your district or party?
“When we break down those three categories in the votes, we are able to determine whether you are a quality representative of the people or a quality representative of the organization,” Ellyson said.
Basically, the need is to find quality members of Congress who perform service, will hold themselves accountable and allow their constituents to do so as well, he said.
To do that, there needs to be a clear line of communication, one Ellyson said hasn’t been established in his observation. If elected, that’s what he plans to do.
