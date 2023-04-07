ALBANY, Ga. — Multiple agencies will gather in Albany May 2 for a regional economic development workshop to provide small businesses, including farmers and ranchers, with the resources and tools they need to grow.
The meeting is part of a series called “Path to Prosperity,” which is a partnership among the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Small Business Administration and the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation.
It will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2 at Albany State University - West Campus, 2400 Gillionville Road in Albany. It addresses businesses in Georgia as well as North and South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. All participants must register to attend in person or virtually at https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_exLeKhTfTiKGFynoZhbzNQ.
The workshops began in the previous fiscal year and more are planned across the country later in the year.
“These independent businesses, in rural communities, are the cornerstone of American life but many of them lack the same level of access to resources and economic development as their counterparts in larger metro areas,” said Malcom A. Shorter, USDA’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Administration. “USDA is committed to ensuring that small businesses of all types have the knowledge and opportunity to prosper, create jobs and stimulate their local economies.”
The partnership and the “Path to Prosperity” workshops align with the Biden-Harris Administration's Executive Order on “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government” and show the Department’s commitment to increase access to USDA’s products and services and improve service delivery in rural and underserved communities, according to a press release from the USDA.
“Given USDA’s procurement portfolio of more than $9 billion annually, we can help small businesses access capital through government contracts,” Shorter said. “Last year, 25.8% of the department’s contracts went to small, disadvantaged businesses, surpassing our goal of 21.5%, and we plan to exceed that goal again this year.”
Through the “Path to Prosperity” regional economic development series federal, state, and local government agencies, along with private sector and non-profit partners, will provide small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs with resources and an opportunity to engage with experts and each other to learn best practices, the press release said. The no-cost series features experts in how to start a business, how to access capital, and how to do business with the government. They will also include facilitated lender-small business matchmaking sessions.
In order to meet participants where they are, the partnership will be conducting a pre-event assessment. Additional resources and experts will be provided based on any further needs.
Presenters will discuss:
• Incentivizing unbanked and under-banked small business owners and individuals to establish a sustainable relationship with an insured financial institution.
• Expanding technical assistance and financial education for small business owners and individuals to improve their bankability.
• Increasing the number of SBA certified lenders to provide access to capital for small, minority, and underserved businesses.
• Developing contracting relationships with federal government and private industry partners.
Workshop participants include small businesses; financial institutions and community development financial institutions; trade groups; local, state, and federal agencies; community leaders; nonprofits; and community-based staff representing organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.