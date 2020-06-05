MOULTRIE, Ga. -- As the COVID-19 pandemic lightens up, people are getting back to work and utility companies are preparing to resume disconnects for people who don’t pay their bills.
Georgia Power announced in a June 2 press release that it’ll be resuming shut offs for “delinquent payments” on July 15.
The press release said this will “[give]customers some time to work with the company on possible alternative-payment plans.” The date was approved by the Public Service Commission, Georgia’s utility regulator.
“Commissioners also backed letting Georgia Power seek to recoup lost costs from the shutoff moratorium in future negotiations over rate changes,” the release read.
Georgia Power decided to reduce fuel rates as well, bringing them down around 17 percent over the next two years and saving customers $5.32 on monthly bills.
“The PSC-approved decision resulted from lower prices driven by increased natural gas supply,” the release read.
Colquitt EMC will resume disconnects much sooner: June 15, according to a press release sent to The Observer.
The utilities company knows some of its customers are still facing financial hardship and will continue to work with those who have past due bills, the release said.
“If members are in need of making a payment arrangement, they are encouraged to contact their local office and speak with a customer service representative,” it said.
The City of Moultrie’s Utilities Department doesn’t plan any changes, City Manager Pete Dillard said. According to him, the city has received positive feedback on the way things have been.
The city continues to ask that customers dealing with hardships contact them about their situation.
“There seems to be a little bit of instability in the virus rates, so our current thinking is that we’ll continue like we’re going until July 6,” Dillard said
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.