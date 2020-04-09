MOULTRIE, Ga. -- COVID-19 has left some citizens without jobs for the foreseeable future, leaving them few options to take care of themselves and their bills. Utility and cable companies are working to help them meet their needs.
Companies like Georgia Power and Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation announced March 14, that they were suspending disconnections for the next 30 days
Georgia Power was set to end its suspension on business and residential connections on April 13, but the suspension’s end has become indefinite. The Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates utility companies in the state, passed a resolution on Tuesday to extend the suspensions until it decides to terminate them. This is subject to Georgia Power’s input, but as it stands, the company sees electricity as one of the most important community needs.
In a Tuesday news release, Paul Bowers, the chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power, said, “We recognize the extraordinary burden the COVID-19 pandemic has put upon our state and our customers.”
The PSC resolution will allow for special customer payments as well.
Colquitt EMC had already extended its suspension of disconnections and penalties to April 30. Balances will still accrue, according to a press release. The electric cooperative encourages members to pay if they can or set up a payment arrangement to avoid a large balance.
The City of Moultrie’s Utilities department is doing something similar, but it’s something the city’s always done, City Manager Pete Dillard said.
“We work with people every month, not just this month,” he said. “But rather than just cut off [their power] we’re on the phone calling every day. Unless somebody just refuses to talk to us, we don’t have any plans to cut them off.”
Much like the other companies, the city is asking customers to stay in communication about their situation so a solution, possibly a payment plan, can be found.
Cable companies are also making adjustments for their customers, mainly the low/limited income households. The companies, which are a major provider of internet services, have taken on an important role of their own as students of all levels are turning to online learning. The county school system, Colquitt Christian Academy, ABAC in Moultrie, Southern Regional Technical College and PCOM South Georgia are all teaching their classes over the internet after shutting down in-person classes in response to the outbreak.
Under Mediacom, any family qualifying for its “Connect-2-Complete” program will have fees waived until May 15.
All eligible include those who live in a Mediacom service area, have at least one child on free or reduced lunch through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), haven’t subscribed within the past 90 days and don’t have an outstanding balance or unreturned equipment.
Access from AT&T is offering two free months of service to eligible limited income households who order the $10 a month 5-10 Mbps or $5 a month 768 Kbps-3 Mbps program by April 30.
Eligibility has expanded to be based on income and to households participating in Head Start or the NSLP. Home internet data overage fees will be waived as well.
Windstream is applying a $9.25 credit to those who fill out a Lifeline Information form with them and are approved for it. In order to apply, an applicant must first get an approval code ID from the Lifeline National Verifier application at https://www.lifelinesupport.org/national-verifier/.
Customers can apply for these programs at https://mediacomc2c.com/, https://att.com/access, and https://www.windstream.com/about/windstream-information/lifeline-assistance-program respectively.
Several local facilities are making their wifi available for free to people parked outside their buildings. The effort is called “Hotspots for Homework” because the service is intended to aid students who need internet access but don’t have it. For details, see the attached flyer.
