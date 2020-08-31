JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) in conjunction with the Northeast Florida Fire Watch Council and the Cohen Veterans Network at Centerstone will be hosting a virtual community call to action to end veteran suicide. The event will be held 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10.
The event, titled Pledge to Prevent: A Community Call to Action to end Veteran Suicide, will feature award winning author and filmmaker Kevin Hines.
Hines is an award-winning global speaker, best-selling author, documentary filmmaker, and suicide prevention and mental health advocate who has reached millions with his story of an unlikely survival and his strong will to live. Two years after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Thousands have attempted to end their lives in the same fashion; Hines is one of only 34 to have survived. Hines fell 220 feet straight down into the San Francisco Bay, shattering several points in his vertebrae. After recovering from his attempt, he now travels the world to share his story in hopes of preventing more suicides and educating people about wellness.
“The purpose of this event is to continue the discussions, share resources, and take action within our communities to reduce suicides among veterans,” stated Katherine Eicher, NF/SGVHS Suicide Prevention Program supervisor. “It is our goal that members across the state of Florida will join the event and hear Kevin’s compelling story and take the pledge to help prevent suicides by starting the conversation.”
Suicide is a national public health concern that affects all Americans, the VA said. The latest data indicates that every year more than 6,000 United States veterans die by suicide.
“September is Suicide Prevention Month, and I’m proud to say that the Department of Veterans Affairs is playing a lead role in ending suicide among Veterans and all Americans,” said Thomas Wisnieski, NF/SGVHS director.
To register, go to https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/onstage/g.php?MTID=ef5dd9474f6cfc4869c66543bff1fa4c3.
The event number is 199 650 8057, and the event password is #BeThere4Vets.
