MOULTRIE, Ga. – A vacant building burned down on the 700 block of Fifth Street Saturday, according to the Moultrie Fire Department.
Heavy smoke and fire venting were seen coming from the building.
The Moultrie Fire Department units were dispatched at 7:40 p.m. April 22. The structure was vacant at the time and no injuries occurred during the incident, according to the Moultrie Fire Department’s fire report.
Authorities are investigating the fire’s cause.
