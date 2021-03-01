U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Coulter, 824th Base Defense Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Ttyrant, simulate securing the area Oct. 6, 2016, at Moody Air Force Base near Valdosta. Search teams like Coulter and Ttyrant from the base and other South Georgia law enforcement agencies searched Colquitt County High School Saturday after a Facebook message claimed there was a bomb there. No bomb was found.