VALDOSTA – Rush Propst is the new head football coach at Valdosta High School.
The Valdosta City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday evening via Zoom with viewers watching the meeting on Facebook live. Thousands of viewers tuned in to find out who the new football coach would be after the item was tabled at the April 2 called board meeting.
Propst, 62, becomes the 17th head coach of the Wildcats after last coaching at Colquitt County from 2008-18. The 30-year coaching veteran has a career record of 299-92, having won five state championships at Hoover (Ala.), as well as back-to-back state titles at Colquitt County in 2014 and 2015.
After being fired at Colquitt amid allegations of ethics violations, Propst had agreed in principle to become the head coach at USA Academy in Alabama on Jan. 2. However, just eight weeks into his tenure, Propst stepped down from the position, citing “a variety of factors outside of my control” as his reason for leaving the school.
Propst, who had long been rumored to have interest in the Valdosta head coaching position, reached a settlement to reinstate his Georgia teaching certificate on March 12 –– a move that paved the way for him to pursue a new coaching position in Georgia.
The initial vote to oust coach Alan Rodemaker occurred Jan. 28 with the five board members voting to not renew his contract. A second vote was held Feb. 11 with the exact same results.
Attempts have been made by Leah Rodemaker, Coach Alan Rodemaker’s wife, to stop this vote from happening. She filed a lawsuit in Lowndes County Superior Court against Valdosta school board members Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown.
In the suit, Leah Rodemaker asked the court to block any attempt to replace Alan Rodemaker, for the former coach’s contract to be renewed for one year starting July 1, unless “they can show a meaningful, non-racial reason” for his non-renewal. She also requested a trial before a jury of 12.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted eight to one to approve the suspension of board policy BBE, which states “Legal services may be requested by the Superintendent or by a specifically named designee(s), by the chairperson of the board, or by a board member majority through executive action.”
Per board policy, six members must vote in favor to suspend or waive any policy. Stacy Bush was the only member opposed.
The suspension of this policy means that flexibility is given to all board members “without restriction to communicate with attorneys who might be representing the board or individuals,” according to Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason.
Board Chairman Trey Sherwood said that he and Warren Lee had discussed this policy and, while he does not think this will be a long-term policy change, Sherwood does believe that under the current circumstances it is the correct choice.
“I agree that Mr. Lee and other board members who are individually named in possible litigation need to have direct contact with attorneys,” Sherwood said.
