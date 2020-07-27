VALDOSTA, Ga. — Area veterans will soon have access to a new and larger Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinic. On Tuesday, Aug. 4, the doors will open at the new Valdosta VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). The clinic is located at 348 Enterprise Drive, Suite B, Valdosta, Georgia, 31601.
The new 13,165-square-foot clinic will include the following services: Primary care, mental health, specimen collection, and telehealth, according to a press release from the VA.
“We are excited to provide a new and improved facility to Veterans in Lowndes County and surrounding communities,” said Thomas Wisnieski, director of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System. “Our efforts continue throughout our system to modernize VA facilities in order to meet veterans’ needs.”
From Friday, July 31, through Monday, Aug. 3, the existing Valdosta CBOC will begin the move of equipment and furnishing to the new facility. Veterans with questions or concerns may still call the clinic’s main number on July 31and Aug. 3 at 229-293-0132. The new clinic, beginning Aug. 4, will still have the same main number.
If you have a medical emergency, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911. You may also call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center for assistance at 1-877-741-3400.
