MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Grand Jury recently handed down an indictment in a fatal automobile accident that happened in February 2020. At the same time, the District Attorney's Office presented an accusation in a deadly crash from June.
They were the most serious of four indictments and three accusations presented June 23-25 involving driving-related incidents.
Jeffrey Wade McClelland, 49, was indicted on two counts of driving under the influence (less safe) (drugs), two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, two counts of serious injury, two counts of endangering a child while driving under the influence, two counts of child safety restraint violation, failure to maintain lane and possession of methamphetamine.
According to the Georgia State Patrol's Trooper Frank Gay, on Feb. 19, 2020, McClelland was driving north on Albert Brady Road when he drove off the northwest shoulder about 8:25 a.m.
Responding to the scene, Gay found an off-duty paramedic was already performing chest compressions prior to his arrival on one of the passengers, Haylon Foster, 4, and he aided the effort.
Foster was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center but later died from his injuries.
A second child received medical care for an injured wrist.
McClelland was found to be impaired by drug use, including marijuana, methamphetamine, and amphetamines, according to the indictment.
In the second vehicular homicide case, Alenjandra Isabella Ramirez, 22, was charged in June 2020 after being involved in a motor vehicle accident with another vehicle that resulted in the death of a passenger.
According to the GSP report released after the wreck, Ramirez was traveling southbound on Thigpen Trail, heading towards the intersection with Georgia Highway 37. Tom Wilkes, 74, was traveling eastbound on Georgia Highway 37 with passenger Cynthia Feijoo, 61, towards the same intersection.
Ramirez stopped at the intersection then drove into the path of Wilkes. His car hit the left side of Ramirez's vehicle, causing his vehicle to overturn and eject Feijoo.
The left side of his vehicle landed on Feijoo, causing a fatal injury. Reports indicated that Wilkes was also injured during the crash.
The time of the crash was 10:11 a.m. by estimate of the motor vehicle crash report, with officers being alerted by dispatch at 10:27 a.m. and arriving at 10:35 a.m.
Ramirez was reported to have no injures at the time. Court records later indicated that marijuana was present in her blood.
Ramirez was accused of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence (controlled substance) and failure to yield right of way.
Neither an indictment nor an accusation is a conviction. Both are determinations that enough evidence exists for the case to move forward. All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Other indictments
• Billy James Carter, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of speeding, three counts of failure to stop at stop sign, three counts of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, improper headlights, sound violation, two counts of obstruction of an officer and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
• Danasia Shyree Titus, two counts of aggravated assault, aggressive driving, reckless driving and hit and run.
• Michael Dewayne Sutton, three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, speeding, failure to wear seat safety belt and driving under the influence (less safe) (drugs). Court documents indicated that he was under the influence of oxycodone.
Other accusations
• Franklin Thomas Daughtry, theft by taking, driving without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at stop sign and obstruction of an officer.
• Dontavious Rashod Jackson, three charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, two counts of disregarding traffic control device, six counts of failure to stop at stop sign, speeding, driving under the influence (less safe) (drugs) and failure to wear seat safety belt. Court documents indicated that marijuana was present in his blood and urine.
