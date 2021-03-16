MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Vereen Rehabilitation Center has expanded its service line to now offer pediatric occupational therapy to patients five days a week. Up to this point, Vereen has offered pediatric OT on a very limited basis.
“We decided to expand these services based on the needs of children in our area,” said Colquitt Regional Medical Center President and CEO Jim Matney. “We’ve heard from parents who are already utilizing our speech therapy services for their children and many of them also require occupational therapy. Having both of these pediatric services under one roof makes it more convenient for parents who are trying to get high-quality therapy services for their children.”
Pediatric OT focuses on helping children from infancy to 18 years of age with physical, sensory, or cognitive challenges to be as independent as possible in all areas of their lives, the hospital said in a press release. This type of therapy centers around an occupational therapist working with patients on the following functions that are often required in daily activities: sensory, motor, cognitive, and psychosocial.
Anna Faircloth, OTR/L-CPAM, has joined the team of occupational therapists at the Vereen Center and will lead this new service. She brings more than 28 years of specialized experience in pediatric OT, with a large portion of her time spent providing care in private practice prior to joining Colquitt Regional Home Care Services.
“Anna has been working with us for several years providing in-home occupational therapy for adult patients,” said Vereen Center Assistant Vice President of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Scott Romanowski, PT, OCS, OMPT. “She is great with this demographic, but her heart has always been in working with children. She will be exceptional in this new role as we grow this program.”
Also located in the Vereen Center is Colquitt Regional Speech-Language Pathology Services and the Learning Center. This department, directed by Renee Crosby, M.Ed., CCC-SLP, assists patients of all ages. In addition to speech therapy, they provide services that address feeding/swallowing and developmental and neurological conditions that impact cognitive-linguistic functioning, including learning and literacy.
“We are thrilled that our patients will now have easy access to pediatric OT services,” said Crosby. “This breaks down one more barrier in helping our patients achieve the best possible health outcomes.”
Faircloth began seeing patients at Vereen on March 15 and is currently accepting new patients. For more information, please contact the Vereen Center at 229-890-3553.
Vereen Rehabilitation Center is a state-of-the-art facility that offers a variety of treatments including physical, occupational, speech, aquatic, and hyperbaric oxygen therapies. The team of highly trained professionals provides one-on-one care, focusing on the individual during treatment.
