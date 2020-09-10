MOULTRIE, Ga. – Vereen Rehabilitation Center recently announced partnerships with Valdosta State University and Valdosta High School as additions to its sports medicine program.
In July, the Vereen Center began providing athletic training services to student-athletes on the VSU campus and will begin working with VHS athletes in September, according to a press release from Colquitt Regional Medical Center, of which the Vereen Center is a division.
Vereen Center athletic trainers will primarily be working with the VSU Women’s Soccer Program, though they will be available to assist with other sports as needed. At VHS, a team of two athletic trainers will provide coverage to all athletes.
“The Vereen Center Sports Medicine Program has benefited hundreds of student-athletes across Southwest Georgia,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “We are excited to expand the program and begin providing coverage for Valdosta State and Valdosta High. With the addition of these programs we will be serving over 3,000 student athletes in South Georgia.”
Athletic trainers are highly qualified health care professionals who collaborate with physicians on the health and well-being of athletes. Athletic trainers provide such services as prevention, emergency care, clinical diagnosis, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions.
The 12 athletic trainers employed by the Vereen Center are certified by the National Athletic Trainers' Association Board of Certification (BOC) and are also licensed by the State of Georgia.
“VSU and Valdosta High are both known for their athletic programs,” said Vereen Center Assistant Vice President for Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Services Scott Romanowski, PT, OCS, OMPT. “We are looking forward to working alongside athletes of this caliber as we strive to keep them injury free and in the game.”
Vereen Center athletic trainers are drawn from a variety of universities across the country. While working for the Vereen Center, these athletic trainers also pursue a master's degree at the University of North Georgia.
The Vereen Center administers its sports medicine program using a multidisciplinary approach, which aids in the recovery of injured athletes by providing access to a full range of rehabilitation and physical therapy programs. Jaclyn Donovan, MBA, MS, LAT, ATC, CSCS, and Britney Mobley, DPT, SCS, CSCS work together to supervise the day-to-day operations of Vereen's sports medicine program.
Vereen Center's sports medicine program, which launched in 2014 with just three partner schools, has grown to include nine total schools including Colquitt County High School, Brooks County High School, Berrien High School, Mitchell County High School, Turner County High School, Pelham High School, and Worth County High School.
In addition to expanding its sports medicine program, the Vereen Center recently added a golf performance program to its list of services. Donovan is the only certified Titleist Performance Institute trainer in Southwest Georgia. Other niche services available to athletes at the Vereen Center include cryotherapy, Graston Technique therapy, cupping therapy, dry needling and concussion management.
The Vereen Center opened its doors in 2013, giving South Georgia residents access to a state-of-the-art facility with a vibrant therapeutic environment filled with the latest in exercise and therapeutic equipment. For more information on the Vereen Center and its services, visit online at www.VereenCenter.com or call (229) 890-3553.
