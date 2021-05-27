DOERUN, Ga. — Members of Moultrie American Legion Post 324 visited the Doerun home of Legionnaire Carol Brown on Wednesday morning, May 19, to honor him with a certificate for 60 years of continuous membership in the American Legion.
Junior Vice Commander Kenneth Brown presented the certificate. Legionnaires Sharon Taylor, Kevin Sumner and Debra Stone observed the presentation.
During the visit following the presentation, Carol Brown and Kevin Sumner discovered that they had last met in 1951 when both were in high school. As if it were yesterday, they both remembered that moment in time 70 years ago when they were opposing pitchers in a high school championship baseball game. It was Sylvester versus Norman Park and Sylvester was victorious. In fact, young Carol Brown pitched a no-hitter that day.
