MOULTRIE, Ga. — Six months after resuming service, the South Georgia Veterans Bus is in dire need of drivers for its weekly trip to the VA hospital in Lake City, Fla.
Tom Davis, president of the South Georgia Veterans Activity Committee that operates the bus, said the volunteer transportation had five drivers — but three of them have run afoul of a new VA rule that the drivers must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The two remaining drivers are handling a trip every Thursday for now, but Davis said that can’t last.
If more drivers can’t be found, he said organizers will have to cut their bus trips to once every two weeks instead of every week.
The bus started in the late 1980s or early 1990s. It leaves the Moultrie Walmart at 7 a.m. each Thursday with Colquitt County veterans headed to appointments at the Lake City VA Medical Center. Its route takes the bus through Coolidge, Thomasville, Quitman and Valdosta, picking up other veterans along the way, before heading south for the hour-long drive to the hospital. After the appointments, the bus brings the veterans back to where they started.
The COVID pandemic put everything on hold in March 2020, but the bus was able to resume its route in April of this year.
Davis said a driver must have a commercial driver’s license, and he or she must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s a volunteer position — nobody involved with the bus gets paid.
Anyone interested can reach him at (229) 921-1206.
