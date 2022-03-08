MOULTRIE, Ga. — The John Benning Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting the Wreaths across America Mobile Education Exhibit today, March 8, in the parking lot of First Baptist Church on South Main Street.
This ceremony launched the Mobile Exhibit Tour for the state of Georgia.
The Exhibit represents the “teach” pillar of the Wreaths across America mission, sharing information about the veterans who serve our country, and how everyone can play a part in remembering and honoring them.
Free public tours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate this statewide tour.
Shown cutting the ribbon are Kay Ragan, State Treasurer, Georgia State Society DAR, and Jean Gay along with other members of the John Benning NSDAR.
