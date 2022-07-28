MOULTRIE, Ga. — At the age of 97 years old, U.S. Army veteran and beloved Colquitt County citizen Johnnie M. Shiver Jr. died at Colquitt Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Born in Doerun to the late Johnnie M. Shiver Sr. and Jewel O’Neal Shiver on Oct. 14, 1925, Shiver grew to serve his country, fellow veterans and community throughout his life.
According to a biography provided for Shiver’s 2019 Volunteer of the Year nomination by the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, he graduated from Doerun High School as valedictorian. Afterwards, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Company C, First Battalion, the 134th Infantry Regiment and the 35th Infantry Division during World War II where he earned the rank of corporal. He served in the European Theater and was involved in combat missions in Germany and France until the end of the war.
Dedicated to serving his country, Shiver re-enlisted in the military during the Korean War but received a hardship discharge before he was deployed. From his service in the military, Shiver received medals for Good Conduct, European Campaign, Bronze Star and Combat Infantry Badge.
About 70 years ago Shiver returned home and “immediately saw the need to assist fellow veterans and to continue a camaraderie with fellow veterans,” as explained in the biography. Among his many projects, he helped obtain funds and support for the community bus that provides transportation services to veterans to the VA Hospital in Lake City, Florida.
Tom Davis, the former commander of American Legion Post 324 and current president of the veterans bus, said Shiver was “very instrumental” in getting the bus started, and he reminisced about Shiver’s leadership.
“Johnnie taught me everything I knew about being a commander and things like that because he had such a world of knowledge,” Davis said. “He got along with and worked with people very well… He was the longest serving veteran of the American Legion to date.”
Davis said Shiver was one of the youngest state commanders in the State of Georgia in the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Current Post 324 Commander Rev. Dr. Richard Wright said he didn’t know Shiver well but knew him to be a longstanding member of the American Legion who loved his family and friends, country and post.
“I think he was our last World War II veteran for our American Legion Post,” Wright said.
According to the biography, Shiver was commander of the local VFW Post as well as district commander, state vice commander and national deputy chief of staff.
Shiver was instrumental in reorganizing the Moultrie American Legion post in 2007 after it had experienced years of dormancy. He also worked with the Colquitt County Commission chairman to raise funds for a permanent Eternal Flame monument, which was erected on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square and dedicated July 4, 1976, in accordance with the United States’ Bicentennial Celebration.
Shiver’s work continued as he also assisted in Quilts of Valor presentations, delivered fruit baskets to veterans in nursing homes, participated in Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day observances and assisted with poppy sales and veterans breakfasts.
He was perhaps best known for playing “Taps” at patriotic observances.
As stated in his biography, he was “feeling something was missing when ‘Taps’ was not played at veterans’ funerals and community events.” So, Shiver bought a bugle with the purpose of offering the service to grieving families and public events as well. Since then, Shiver had participated in many community events such as Memorial and Veterans Day events — even well into his 90s.
Nancy Coleman, regent of the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, said Shiver would call when events such as Independence Day were approaching and would offer to play for the events.
“He would call and volunteer before you even had a chance to ask,” Coleman said. “In the last year, his health had gotten to the point where he was not able to do it as much. But he would come be there and oftentimes we would have someone else to play the ‘Taps.’ He was like the honorary bugler. … Someone else would play, but they would be right beside Mr. Shiver. He just did not want to give it up.”
Coleman shared how even through his health problems, Shiver never gave up on his service to the community.
“Mr. Shiver was a very dedicated patriot and loved his country and community, and spent his whole life serving his veterans, community and his country,” Coleman said.
Post 324’s adjutant, Deborah Stone, also spoke on Shiver’s community involvement in a phone interview. She said he played “Taps” as recently as Memorial Day at a flag placement ceremony at Westview Cemetery.
“He became one of my dearest friends,” she said. “… He always thought of everybody before he did himself. … He was an outstanding fellow. …
“For such a little fellow, he made a great big footprint,” Stone said.
