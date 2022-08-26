MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Vickorys Best LLC, located at 22 First Ave. S.E. in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
Vickorys Best LLC is owned by Carla Vickory and is a locally owned wig shop specializing in helping women undergoing chemotherapy or experiencing alopecia to find the perfect hair for them.
You can call 229-456-8014 Monday through Saturday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to set up an appointment. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Vickorys Best LLC.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Carla Vickory, along with her family, community friends, and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
