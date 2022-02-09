MOULTRIE, Ga. — Authorities identified the victim in a Monday night shooting as an in-law of the men accused of killing him.
John Asbery Taylor, 35, died after exchanging gunshots with two men at his residence on Ellenton-Norman Park Road, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Jeffery Lynn Weeks, 62, and his son, Thomas Montgomery Weeks, 38, were both charged malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, burglary and home invasion in connection to Taylor’s death, according to a press release by Special Agent in Charge Jamy Steinberg of the GBI Region Nine Investigation Office.
Taylor was Lynn Week’s son-in-law, and Thomas Weeks’ brother-in-law, Steinberg said. He had been in an argument with another, unidentified person earlier Monday.
Taylor and the Weeks live in separate homes on the same property at 2181 Ellenton-Norman Park Road.
“Lynn and Thomas Weeks went to the Taylors’ residence and confronted him about the earlier incident. During the confrontation, gunshots were exchanged that resulted in Taylor’s death,” Steinberg said. “Thomas Weeks was also injured during the confrontation with a wound to his arm.”
The Weeks are currently in custody at the Colquitt County Jail. The case file will be provided to District Attorney for prosecution when complete but the case is still currently active and ongoing, according to Steinberg.
