MOULTRIE, Ga. – Cheers and chants filled the Colquitt County High School’s Turf Field Friday as the football team, cheerleaders and 50th Regiment band gave special needs students the full Packer game day experience at Victory Day.
There were no Friday night lights. But that didn’t stop a crowd full of students and faculty from cheering on the players.
Will Robins, a senior wide receiver, said they kicked off the Victory Day event by providing the students with breakfast.
“Victory Day is a good opportunity to allow the special education kids to come and be a part of the football team. My favorite part is being able to do something fun with them and give them a chance to experience a Packer game day,” he said in an interview Friday.
This is the second year the school has held the event, according to Christine Simpson and Doug Hughes, two special education teachers.
“We host Victory Day to celebrate our students and allow an opportunity for our general education students to interact with each other,” Simpson said.
Hughes agreed, stating, “Watching them interact with each other is the best part about the event. It’s amazing to see the morale boost.”
Before the team made their plays on the field, they first had to suit up in the locker room in a Victory Day jersey followed by a short pep talk from Head Coach Sean Calhoun.
The team's spirits were heightened and ready for anything waiting for them on the field. The student body celebrated the players as they entered the Turf Field as the band played the school’s fight song.
Each student also had an opportunity to run or catch a pass for a touchdown with play-by-play announcing.
Jayden Smith, a senior trumpet player, said aside from helping the students have a good time on the field, he loves to perform for the crowd at Victory Day with his bandmates.
Once the team reached the field, they completed a short warm-up and reviewed their plays. Each student scored a touchdown from the 50-yard line as they ran through a mock defense set up by the varsity football team.
Some students chose to cheer on the sidelines with the cheerleaders. Emily Brooks, a senior cheerleader, said this is her second time participating in the event.
“Being involved with all the students and showing them what all we get to do on game day is my favorite part,” Brooks shared.
Victory Day inspires future leaders to pursue selfless, servant leadership, officials said. CCHS plans to return the event next year.
