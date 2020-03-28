MOULTRIE, Ga. — Teachers from R.B. Wright Elementary School formed a convoy through the neighborhoods of their district Saturday to let students know they’re missed.
Colquitt County schools have been closed since March 16 in reaction to the coronavirus threat, although some staff have been asked to come in. Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered that schools across the state remain closed until April 24.
The local system is beginning online classes on Monday.
The teachers convoy came through downtown Moultrie with police escort about 11 a.m., heading south on Main Street. From there, they wended through the neighborhoods where their students live, honking horns and waving.
