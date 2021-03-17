MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County grand jurors handed down indictments Tuesday in a wide variety of cases, including several people who were accused of acts of violence.
In one of the cases, the grand jury declined to indict a woman accused of shooting a man with an air pistol.
The “no bill” — as opposed to a “true bill,” where the jury does indict the defendant — came in the case of Trixie Lea Steele, who was charged with aggravated assault in the Nov. 19, 2020, incident.
An indictment is an official accusation of a crime, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. All details of the following cases are from indictment documents filed with the Colquitt County Clerk of Court’s Office.
The Colquitt County Grand Jury issued indictments in the following cases:
• Lekeshia Sparkle King, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. King is accused of shooting a man Sept. 25, 2020, with a Ruger .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun. Court documents say King was convicted of robbery in 2005 and identity theft in 2006, and was therefore unable to legally possess a firearm.
• Rodney Shane Fulgham, aggravated assault and theft by taking. Fulgham is accused of hitting a woman with the door of a car and dragging her in an Oct. 14, 2020, incident.
• Paula Latrelle Adams, two counts aggravated assault and two counts possession of a knife during commission of a felony. Adams is accused of cutting a man’s face and swinging the knife at a woman during an incident Nov. 29, 2020.
• Fidel Rosales Salinas, aggravated assault and simple battery (family violence). Salinas is accused of trying to strangle a woman in a Nov. 21, 2020, incident.
• Leslie Sloan Williams, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during commission of a felony. Williams is accused of attacking a person with a knife Dec. 12, 2020.
• Jamie Demetrius Palmer, aggravated assault and cruelty to children (3rd degree). Palmer is accused of attempting to strangle a woman Nov. 5, 2020. Court documents allege the attack took place in front of a child under the age of 18.
• Yudeisy Sabino Martinez, cruelty to children (1st degree), cruelty to children (2nd degree) and two counts threatening of witness in a proceeding. Martinez is accused of striking a disabled child, pulling him from a chair and causing him to hit his head; of leaving that child alone without a way to get help; and of threatening two other people to discourage them helping in her prosecution. Court documents allege the assault took place on or about Dec. 1, 2020, and that the threats did as well.
• Lashawn Raquan Lee, aggravated battery. Lee is accused of injuring a man over the age of 65 in a Nov. 16, 2020, incident.
• Alonzo Francisco Esteban, three counts of terroristic threats. Esteban is accused of threatening to shoot three women on Dec. 9, 2020.
• Suzanne Eve Willoughby, five counts of terroristic threats. Willoughby is accused of threatening to shoot five people on Nov. 26, 2020.
• Charlie Covington, terroristic threats. Covington is accused of threatening to kill a man March 5, 2020.
• Jalessa Holloway, kidnapping and interstate interference with custody. Holloway is accused of abducting a child under the age of 14 on or about Nov. 21, 2020, in Colquitt County and taking him outside the state of Georgia.
