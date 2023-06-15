Blanket warmer

MOULTRIE — Colquitt Regional Volunteers donated a new blanket warmer valued at over $6,000 to Colquitt Regional Dialysis. Volunteers not only roll up their sleeves to serve and make a difference in patient care throughout Colquitt Regional Medical Center, but their organization of 65 members aids in purchasing various healthcare equipment and supplies. Funds for this donation were made possible through the proceeds from The Pink Pearl Gift Shop, located in the hospital's main lobby. The Pink Pearl carries a variety of gift items, apparel, jewelry, flowers, and candies. The earnings of the gift shop allow volunteers to purchase equipment for the hospital, donate annually to hospital improvement projects, and contribute to the community through community service projects. From left are Colquitt Regional volunteer Donna Lee, Colquitt Regional Dialysis nurse Collin Dampier, RN, Colquitt Regional Volunteer Services President Laura Brooks, Colquitt Regional volunteer Carolyn Christie, Colquitt Regional Director of Dialysis Sarah Walls, RN, and Colquitt Regional volunteer Donna Billings.

 Colquitt Regional Medical Center

