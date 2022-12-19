MOULTRIE, Ga. — Approximately 75 community volunteers joined with the John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the America Revolution to place 700 wreaths on the graves of veterans following a ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17, at Cobb Funeral Chapel. The ceremony recognized veterans of all six branches of the military as well as those who were Missing in Action or Prisoners of War.
Participants were part of a national effort called Wreaths Across America that placed 2.7 million wreaths at 3,700 locations across the country and at U.S. cemeteries abroad.
This was the fifth year DAR has sponsored Wreath Across America.
