MOULTRIE, Ga. — Founded in 1963, Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s Volunteer Services has been serving the community for almost 60 years.
The volunteers are “people from the community willing to make a difference in the lives of our patients, their families, and our staff by giving their time and talents,” according to Nicole Gilbert, the hospital’s director of Foundation and Volunteer Services.
Volunteer Services is currently composed of 55 members whose ages range from 45 to 93 years old who commit at least five hours a week to volunteering at the hospital. On average, a volunteer gives over 200 hours worth of their time to serving their community through the Volunteer Services program. Most of them work a five- to seven-hour shift in one day out of each week where they are also provided a lunch on the days they serve.
When first joining the Volunteer Services program, each participant goes through the process of completing the application, interview and onboarding orientation, Gilbert said. Trainings are provided, especially for departments such as Hospice that require more procedural instruction on how to interact with patients and families.
Participants within the program are not only volunteers at the hospital, but are also a part of an organization that is under the Georgia Council of Volunteer Services. Colquitt Regional’s branch in particular is in the Southeast District along with 11 other hospitals.
Participants pay dues of $12 a year and also pay a $15 application fee, which goes toward the uniforms or attire they are provided.
Members are elected annually to serve as officers on the Volunteer Auxiliary Board. Positions on the board include president, president elect, vice president, treasurer, secretary, hospital liaison, communications coordinator, chaplain and parliamentarian.
At its first establishment, the volunteer services started as the Pink Ladies as they were primarily composed of women. Their attire at the time was pink, until about 25 to 30 years ago when more men started to volunteer.
“...and then we changed the colors. A lot of men didn't like to wear the pink or the red so we changed to blue,” Gilbert said with amusement.
They also had a youth program for younger volunteers who were the “Candy Stripers.” Unfortunately, COVID-19’s appearance caused the temporary dismembering of the program — resulting in the program’s shrinkage in volunteers. Despite the changes, Colquitt Regional still hopes to revamp the program while also continuing their adult services.
While the adult program — now called the “Blue Birds” — did not experience a temporary dismembering, there were changes that took place for the safety of volunteers and patients.
Now, volunteers are able to do more — with, of course, the addition of mask wearing around patients and more emphasis on cleaning schedules and routines for each patient’s safety.
Gilbert said that even through the pandemic, the volunteers were able to make great contributions to the community through supporting different hospital departments and facilities such as the Pink Pearl Gift Shop, Edwards Cancer Center, Hospice, Maternal Infant Unit, Foundation and several other areas.
Last year, the volunteers donated more than $100,000 to the Medical Foundation to aid the construction of the behavioral health unit — a new addition to the hospital that was opened in June of this year. They were also able to host a toy drive for pediatric patients.
According to Gilbert, the volunteers have made other contributions such as making fidget blankets for senior patients and assisting Moultrie NAMI in educating others about mental illness. The volunteers run the Pink Pearl Gift Shop, and proceeds from the shop have allowed them to meet other needs at the hospital, such as surgical equipment, pediatric equipment, patient care items, blanket warmers, ice machines and visitor charging stations — all of that on top of their perseverance, time and dedication to helping others as volunteers.
With all of their giving, volunteers are able to receive some benefits as well. Benefits offered include things such as free mammograms, prostate exams, bone density tests and discounts towards medical bills, prescriptions and the gift shop.
In honor of the volunteers an annual banquet is hosted to celebrate the work that they perform. At this banquet, the volunteers are served by other members of the medical community such as the doctors and others who appreciate their contributions. In addition to the banquet, they also host Christmas parties and Colquitt Regional spotlights its volunteers on its Facebook page where a brief post of thanks and appreciation is shown for the volunteer in the post.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, the application is available on Colquitt Regional’s website at https://colquittregional.com/home/about-us/volunteer. You may also contact Gilbert at ngilbert@colquittregional.com or by phone at 229-891-9181.
